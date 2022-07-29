Old and new faces look to make strides during Rainbow Warriors football training camp

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The countdown to August 27 has officially begun as the University of Hawaii football team enters fall training camp.

With the start of camp on Wednesday, many Rainbow Warriors find the next four weeks as make or break.

Here’s a look at some of the names that could make an impact this fall.

With the departure of former starter Chevan Cordeiro, the starting quarterback spot is up for grabs.

Entering the Hawaii program is a transfer from Pittsburgh Joey Yellen who committed to the ‘Bows in May — not getting a Spring camp with the guys.

Although new, Yellen brings a veteran presence to the locker room, after spending the past season as the backup to former Pitt QB and recent first-round NFL draft pick Kenny Pickett.

Also in competition is returning gunslinger Brayden Schager who comes into camp with three starts and a full spring camp under his belt in the Green and Black.

The Texas native is now in contention for the full-time gig.

As far as who will be catching passes from the QB’s, the UH receiving core will be filled with speedsters looking to make a name for themselves.

Zion Bowens came onto the scene late last season, starting the last three games of the year — however he did play in every game in 2021 — Bowens hopes to slide into the WR1 spot after Nick Mardner transferred to Cincinnati.

A newcomer to the offense is tight end Jordan Murray who comes from FCS Missouri State, bringing a wealth of stats and game knowledge to the relatively new position group in Manoa.

Finally, Dior Scott returns from his redshirt season back in his natural position of wide receiver.

Staying on the offensive side of the ball, running back Dedrick Parson is set to take the lead role this season after the departure of Dae Dae Hunter.

The RB room also includes promising young talents like freshman Tylan Hines — the Texas native was named a three-star recruit coming out of high school.

(Hawaii News Now)

Moving over to the defense, since Cameron Lockridge and Khoury Bethley entered the transfer portal, the ‘Bows are looking for a leader to step up on in the defensive back core.

Hugh Nelson II played all 13 games for UH last season — finishing with 19 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups.

Nelson is one of the very few returnees in the DB room, making his presence on and off the field even more important.

Saint Louis alumni Isaiah Tufaga looks to pick up the slack after the departure of fellow local boy Darius Muasau making the move to UCLA. The linebacker hopes to take on a bigger role in his senior season.

Finally in the trenches, Kamehameha graduate Jonah Kahahawai-Welch looks to make an impact as an edge rusher.

The senior, who’s time at UH was riddled with injuries, has emerged as an early leader on the defense.

These 10 players and the rest of the UH roster have one month to get ready for kick off.

Hawaii begins its 2022-23 campaign against Vanderbilt on August 27 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

