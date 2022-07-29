Mid-Pacific Institute to add brand new track and field complex via large donation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mid-Pacific Insituite will soon have a brand new track and field complex on campus thanks to generous donation.

A long-awaited addition that has large significance for Owl Athletics.

Thanks to a $1.5 million donation from business man Mike Wood and his wife Joanne, the Mid-Pacific track and field team will finally have a true place to call home.

“So we have most of our athletic facilities here on campus.” Athletics director Scott Wagner told Hawaii News Now. “One thing we don’t have is a track facility, so really this donation is the catalyst that’s really going to put things into motion so we can offer the kids a track and field.”

The new track and field complex is set to be right in the middle of the Manoa Valley campus — which is currently the school’s soccer field.

“In a pre-Covid normal year, we’ve got over 100 kids participating in track and field.” Wagner said. “Since we don’t have our own facility here, we would be busing our kids all over the island to a variety of different other schools and that makes it really hard to train.”

“I was waiting for it during my years at Mid-Pac, but you know I didn’t happen.” former MPI athlete Amy Warrington said. “They did the best they could with the athletes and the resources that they had.”

Warrington says not having a home track is hard on the mind and body.

“We were stressed out just having to take the bus to practice and like not missing the bus.” Warrington said. “So to have the practice facility on campus, that’s going to help a lot with the athlete and it’s also going to give them a chance to host meats for themselves.”

Despite not being able to enjoy the track as a runner, the now University of Hawaii athlete is still excited for the future generations to compete at home.

School officials are hoping that this is the start to something much bigger.

“The multiplier effect.” MPI president Paul Turnbull said. “Ultimately over the years, 100 (athletes) this year is more than actually a thousand (athletes) 10 years from now, it really is who comes in, who understands you to join us.”

An official opening date has not been announced yet.

