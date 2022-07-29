Man found guilty in 2017 drunk driving crash that killed 21-year-old

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu jury on Thursday found a 29-year-old man guilty of manslaughter in a drunk driving crash that left a 21-year-old man dead in 2017.

Officials said on Oct. 6, 2017, Puletua Wilson was intoxicated when he was driving a Toyota sedan down Farrington Highway in Makaha. Police said he was traveling at least 100 mph when he veered off the road and slammed into a parked pickup truck, sending his vehicle airborne and rolling several times before landing on the shoreline just feet from the water.

The passenger, 21-year-old Troy Kahooilihala, was ejected from the sedan and died at the scene.

“Drinking and driving is a deadly combination and Wilson’s reckless behavior resulted in the death of a young man with a bright future ahead of him,” City Prosecutor Steve Alm said.

Family members say Kahooilihala graduated from Waianae High School in 2014 and was just a mile away from home.

Wilson is set to be sentenced on Nov. 15.

Manslaughter carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

This story will be updated.

