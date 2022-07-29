Tributes
HFD extinguishes food truck engulfed in flames in Diamond Head area

Your top local stories for Friday, July 29, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:09 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A food truck that has become an eyesore for some people in the Diamond Head community went up in flames Thursday night.

The Honolulu Fire Department said personnel responded to the blaze at around 9:30 p.m. on Leahi Avenue.

As crews worked to extinguish the fire, a couple roads in the area were closed down. They have since reopened.

The food truck has been identified as Ala’s Mediterranean Kitchen and is located across from Waikiki Elementary School.

Flames tear through food truck on Leahi Avenue.
Flames tear through food truck on Leahi Avenue.(Hawaii News Now)

The owner of the food truck said he is escaping the conflict in the Middle East and is originally from Israel. He has been evicted and must move out by the end of July. He had been renting a parking space on the roadway.

The food truck’s owner had also started building a makeshift residence on top of the food truck, but those plans have been upended following the blaze.

Residents have complained about the food truck being a nuisance as the large vehicle takes up space on the road, at times blocking traffic.

This story will be updated.

