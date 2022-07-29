Headed to a city park? You’re asked to bring your own TP

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:01 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Headed to a city park? Bring your own toilet paper.

The city says supply chain issues and increased demand are triggering a shortage of industrial toilet paper rolls.

Given the shortage, city park users might notice restrooms are out of TP more frequently.

They city said they’ve switched to household rolls in some cases or napkin-style toilet paper.

“As a last resort, bathroom stalls or entire comfort stations may be closed if no toilet paper supply is available,” the city Parks Department said, in a news release.

“If possible, we ask park users to please bring in their own toilet paper for use in park bathrooms until DPR can secure a steadier supply of the industrial rolls. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your support as we work our way through this supply issue.”

The city also reminded park users that “flushable” wipes aren’t actually flushable.

“These items do not break down in water like regular toilet paper and can cause clogs,” DPS said.

