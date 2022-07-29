Tributes
Hawaii gets $5M in federal funds for climate change-related infrastructure upgrades

Visitor counts in Hawaii have dropped, but spending has nearly exceeded pre-pandemic levels.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will soon be getting $5 million in federal funding to address transportation infrastructure upgrades with climate change in mind.

The money is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration’s new program helping states and communities better prepare for the impacts of extreme weather events.

“In every part of the country, climate change is impacting roads, bridges, and rail lines that Americans rely on — endangering homes, lives and livelihoods in the process,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, in a statement.

Hawaii is also eligible to receive up to $31 million over five years.

Federal officials said Hawaii has suffered major damage in recent years from flooding and landslides.

The Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving (PROTECT) program, made possible by President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Law, provides $7.3 billion to impacted regions.

