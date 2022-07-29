Hawaii music icons come together in benefit concert raising $40K for educators

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii musicians came together Wednesday night in a benefit concert to help public school teachers across the state.

The second annual “Teach Our Future” benefit concert raised more than $40,000 to support local educators in maintaining quality education for Hawaii students.

Hawaii Foundation for Educators teamed up with local music icons Makaha Sons and Pure Heart for this event to take place.

The show, emceed by Hawaii News Now’s Billy V, took place at the historic Hawaii Theatre in downtown Honolulu.

The funds raised will go toward supporting educators who are looking to further their knowledge on a specific topic.

“It’s really important to support teachers through professional development opportunities like the Hawaii Foundation for Educators provides because it shows teachers that they’re supported and ultimately it benefits the students that we serve in our classrooms,” said Nimitz Elementary teacher Logan Okita.

Educators have found this helpful as they advance their careers.

“Professional development can be really expensive for educators, and so to have that funding available to reimburse teachers once they’ve completed the program is an amazing resource, and it’s a great benefit for teachers so that they know that once it’s completed, they’ll have that money back in their pockets,” said Okita.

The benefit concert not only had performances by local artists but also showcased some of Hawaii’s student musicians as well.

“For (the students) to perform in front of the teachers, many of them from the various schools that are here tonight, it really shows their honor and respect for them, but also their ability to give back within the community, and playing in the Hawaii Theatre is just awesome for these kids,” said HFE board member Harris Nakamoto.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.