Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii music icons come together in benefit concert raising $40K for educators

Pure Heart performs for the second annual "Teach Our Future" benefit concert.
Pure Heart performs for the second annual "Teach Our Future" benefit concert.(Hawaii State Teachers Association)
By Tori DeJournett
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii musicians came together Wednesday night in a benefit concert to help public school teachers across the state.

The second annual “Teach Our Future” benefit concert raised more than $40,000 to support local educators in maintaining quality education for Hawaii students.

Hawaii Foundation for Educators teamed up with local music icons Makaha Sons and Pure Heart for this event to take place.

The show, emceed by Hawaii News Now’s Billy V, took place at the historic Hawaii Theatre in downtown Honolulu.

The funds raised will go toward supporting educators who are looking to further their knowledge on a specific topic.

“It’s really important to support teachers through professional development opportunities like the Hawaii Foundation for Educators provides because it shows teachers that they’re supported and ultimately it benefits the students that we serve in our classrooms,” said Nimitz Elementary teacher Logan Okita.

Educators have found this helpful as they advance their careers.

“Professional development can be really expensive for educators, and so to have that funding available to reimburse teachers once they’ve completed the program is an amazing resource, and it’s a great benefit for teachers so that they know that once it’s completed, they’ll have that money back in their pockets,” said Okita.

The benefit concert not only had performances by local artists but also showcased some of Hawaii’s student musicians as well.

“For (the students) to perform in front of the teachers, many of them from the various schools that are here tonight, it really shows their honor and respect for them, but also their ability to give back within the community, and playing in the Hawaii Theatre is just awesome for these kids,” said HFE board member Harris Nakamoto.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
The victim was identified as 14-year-old Ketsina Peter of McKinley High School.
Teen girl who died after being pulled from waters off Ala Moana Beach identified
The Hawaii Marine accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death on the H-3 Freeway last week...
Hawaii Marine accused of fatally stabbing wife on freeway is indicted on murder charges
Theodore Kim in court in 2019.
Man convicted of trying to kill ex-girlfriend at Kalihi bus stop sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Walter Primrose, aka Bobby Edward Fort, is accused of being a Russian spy.
Grand jury indicts Hawaii couple accused of stealing dead children’s identities, serving as Russian spies
Midday Newscast: Southwest says its flight credits won’t expire
Former Mayor Kirk Caldwell introduce the temporary sidewalk dining program in summer 2020.
City hopes to have permitting process in place for outdoor dining by end of summer
Officials said that under a new law, the authority will be tasked with managing Mauna Kea lands...
State extends application deadline for new Mauna Kea management authority