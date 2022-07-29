Forecast: Stronger winds with drier conditions heading in for the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will continue through Friday with localized sea breezes expected across leeward areas Friday afternoon.
A disturbance digging south towards Kauai is spreading over the Garden Isle. This upper level trough helped to enhance some of the showers over Kauai this afternoon.
A return to strong trade winds, and somewhat dry and stable weather, is due this weekend.
Trade winds are expected to gradually decrease Monday through the first half of next week.
A south swell will peak late Friday, and then lower gradually over the weekend.
Surf heights may approach low end High Surf Advisory levels.
A second, but slightly smaller long period south swell is expected to arrive Saturday night and peak Sunday night and Monday, then lower gradually Tuesday through Wednesday.
