Forecast: Stronger winds with drier conditions heading in for the weekend

Your top local stories for Friday, July 29, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will continue through Friday with localized sea breezes expected across leeward areas Friday afternoon.

A disturbance digging south towards Kauai is spreading over the Garden Isle. This upper level trough helped to enhance some of the showers over Kauai this afternoon.

A return to strong trade winds, and somewhat dry and stable weather, is due this weekend.

Trade winds are expected to gradually decrease Monday through the first half of next week.

A south swell will peak late Friday, and then lower gradually over the weekend.

Surf heights may approach low end High Surf Advisory levels.

A second, but slightly smaller long period south swell is expected to arrive Saturday night and peak Sunday night and Monday, then lower gradually Tuesday through Wednesday.

