Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at...
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at a lottery retailer in Surfside, Fla. A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to over $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:14 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A $1.1 billion lottery prize will be on the line as numbers are drawn for the Mega Millions game.

The giant jackpot is the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers.

Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket ahead of Friday night’s drawing, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
The victim was identified as 14-year-old Ketsina Peter of McKinley High School.
Teen girl who died after being pulled from waters off Ala Moana Beach identified
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
The Hawaii Marine accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death on the H-3 Freeway last week...
Hawaii Marine accused of fatally stabbing wife on freeway is indicted on murder charges
Walter Primrose, aka Bobby Edward Fort, is accused of being a Russian spy.
Grand jury indicts Hawaii couple accused of stealing dead babies’ identities, spying for Russia

Latest News

A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was found unresponsive at Hanauma Bay...
Woman in critical condition after being pulled from one of Oahu’s most popular snorkeling spots
President Joe Biden downplays fears of recession incoming in U.S.
Biden downplays fears of recession incoming for U.S.
FILE PHOTO - Schumer and Manchin met one more time, 10 days ago, in a basement room at the...
Basement talk, virtual handshake led to Manchin-Schumer deal
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds continue and then a boost in showers possible on Thursday related to a disturbance for KAUAI
Monkeypox has been found predominantly among the LGBTQ+ community, but that doesn't mean...
Monkeypox Misconceptions: The virus isn’t only an LGBTQ+ concern, officials say