A coral found only in Hawaii could offer a breakthrough treatment for stroke survivors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A green coral that grows only in Hawaii could help people who’ve suffered from a stroke, new research shows.

The coral produces a molecule called waixenicin A.

Hawaii Pacific University chemistry Professor David Horgen says the molecule may be able to stop a harmful protein that damages the brain cells of stroke patients.

“In the context of stroke, the over-activity of that protein causes brain cells, normal brain cells, to die,” he said.

The protein that damages brain cells after a stroke is called TRPM7. Tests on mice show waixenicin A inhibits its activity.

“The evidence has built over the last 10 years,” Horgen said.

The coral is found in shallow water on the North Shore and off Oahu’s Windward side.

HPU senior Olivia Honaker is helping Horgen with the lab work. She just received a $3,000 research grant to study how the coral’s molecule binds to the TRPM7 protein.

“We take the coral and we grind it up and do a couple of different extractions with some different re-agents to get the molecule out,” she said.

Horgen believes the soft coral’s molecule holds even more promise. It may also be able to block the movement of cancer cells.

“We’re particularly interested in breast cancer and in a type of brain cancer,” he said.

HPU is seeking funding from the National Institutes of Health to develop a new drug based on the coral’s waixenicin A molecule.

“It seems very likely that using a drug that will block that channel will have a positive effect and a positive outcome,” Horgen said.

The molecule may also be of use in cases involving traumatic brain injury and oxygen deprivation in newborns.

HPU is collaborating with The Queen’s Medical Center, Baylor University and the University of Toronto on the coral research project.

