Australia’s Sarah Burton joins UH Beach Volleyball team with four years of NCAA eligibility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team adds another international player to its roster next season.

Sarah Burton of Perth, Australia joins the ‘Bows with four years of NCAA eligibility.

Burton has earned a top-10 national ranking and is currently training with the Australian Senior National Indoor Team.

”Sarah is an outstanding all-around volleyball player,” Rainbow Wahine head coach Evan Silberstein said in a release. “She is versatile, powerful and skillful.”

“She’s a great addition to our beach program and we’re all excited to welcome her to Manoa this fall.”

Last year, Burton left her hometown to join the Australian Volleyball Academy in Canberra.

Burton joins Jesse Mann as the first Australian players to sign with the UH beach volleyball team.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.