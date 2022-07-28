Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Young Brothers blames ocean surge for fuel, hydraulic fluid spill at Lanai harbor

Your top local stories for Thursday, July 28, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:25 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Young Brothers are investigating after they claim an ocean surge caused a hydraulic fluid and diesel fuel spill at Lanai’s largest commercial seaport.

The shipping company said a lift was damaged when its barge was moved by the rising water at Kaumalapau Harbor Pier.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“Our top priority at Young Brothers is keeping our employees and the environment safe while transporting customers’ cargo. We are investigating an incident at Kaumalapau Harbor involving heavy equipment that was impacted by a surge in the harbor and damaged while discharging cargo from the barge to the pier,” Young Brothers said in a statement.

Young Brothers said crews soaked up the fluid with absorbent pads and litter to mitigate and contain the discharge of fluids from the damaged equipment into the water.

Company officials said only about a quart may have been discharged into the harbor, adding that there is no visible sheen on the water.

They are working with state and federal authorities on a proper response.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
In December 2020, Park’s 21-year-old daughter Azalia Park was on her way to see the holiday...
From heartbreak to action: A grieving mom’s mission to save lives on Hawaii’s roadways
In the recent HNN Super Debate, the leading three Democratic candidates for governor faced off...
In rare move, Kahele and Cayetano hold news conference to question Green’s finances
Theodore Kim in court in 2019.
Man convicted of trying to kill ex-girlfriend at Kalihi bus stop sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

The end of an energy era on Hawaii as the final planned shipment of coal arrived Wednesday on...
The end of an energy era: Hawaii receives final coal shipment
Sunrise News Roundup (July 28, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (July 28, 2022)
Thursday's Forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers moving in today
Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers moving in today
Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers moving in today