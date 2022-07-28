Young Brothers blames ocean surge for fuel, hydraulic fluid spill at Lanai harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Young Brothers are investigating after they claim an ocean surge caused a hydraulic fluid and diesel fuel spill at Lanai’s largest commercial seaport.

The shipping company said a lift was damaged when its barge was moved by the rising water at Kaumalapau Harbor Pier.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“Our top priority at Young Brothers is keeping our employees and the environment safe while transporting customers’ cargo. We are investigating an incident at Kaumalapau Harbor involving heavy equipment that was impacted by a surge in the harbor and damaged while discharging cargo from the barge to the pier,” Young Brothers said in a statement.

Young Brothers said crews soaked up the fluid with absorbent pads and litter to mitigate and contain the discharge of fluids from the damaged equipment into the water.

Company officials said only about a quart may have been discharged into the harbor, adding that there is no visible sheen on the water.

They are working with state and federal authorities on a proper response.

