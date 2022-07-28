Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Taking vitamin D supplements won’t protect your bones, study says

Taking vitamin D won't protect your bones, according to a new study.
Taking vitamin D won't protect your bones, according to a new study.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taking vitamin D supplements might not be as good for you as previously thought.

Many people take vitamin D supplements believing they are strengthening bones or helping prevent fractures.

The largest, longest and most controlled trial on vitamin D supplements in the U.S. was released Wednesday.

After looking at the data from nearly 26,000 people, researchers reported that vitamin D pills taken with or without calcium had no effect on bone fracture rates.

The authors of the study, however, said supplements could still help some people, like patients with osteoporosis.

For more information about the study, check out the latest edition of the “New England Journal of Medicine.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
The victim was identified as 14-year-old Ketsina Peter of McKinley High School.
Teen girl who died after being pulled from waters off Ala Moana Beach identified
In December 2020, Park’s 21-year-old daughter Azalia Park was on her way to see the holiday...
From heartbreak to action: A grieving mom’s mission to save lives on Hawaii’s roadways
Theodore Kim in court in 2019.
Man convicted of trying to kill ex-girlfriend at Kalihi bus stop sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Walter Primrose, aka Bobby Edward Fort
Investigators found coded messages in Hawaii home of accused Russian spies, prosecutors say
HFD rescued a dog from Kaneohe Bay using a helicopter.
Dog rescued from Kaneohe Bay via helicopter after falling off paddleboard
Gwynn Darle Morrison poses in what the State Department calls a KGB uniform.
Attorney for alleged Russian spy claims she posed in KGB uniform for fun
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (July 28, 2022)
Ukrainian refugee gives birth in Colorado, and the doctors cover all related medical expenses.
Hospital delivers baby of Ukrainian refugee for free