Suspect charged with murder after man found dead at Haiku home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said a 51-year-old man has been charged in connection with a murder on Maui earlier this month.

Authorities said Mike Pharisien is accused of killing Steven Holm in Haiku. Police said the 54-year-old victim was found unresponsive at a home in Haiku.

Officials also released new details about Pharisien.

The Maui News reported that the suspect had allegedly threatened and assaulted some of his neighbors in the days before Holm’s body was found.

Authorities said a 75-year-old man suffered facial and rib fractures when he was beaten up.

Another neighbor claimed Pharisien broke into her home at about 1 a.m., killed her fish and destroyed her possessions, according to the report.

