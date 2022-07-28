Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Suspect charged with murder after man found dead at Haiku home

Your top local stories for Thursday, July 28, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:49 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said a 51-year-old man has been charged in connection with a murder on Maui earlier this month.

Authorities said Mike Pharisien is accused of killing Steven Holm in Haiku. Police said the 54-year-old victim was found unresponsive at a home in Haiku.

Maui police arrest 51-year-old man in connection with Haiku murder

Officials also released new details about Pharisien.

The Maui News reported that the suspect had allegedly threatened and assaulted some of his neighbors in the days before Holm’s body was found.

Authorities said a 75-year-old man suffered facial and rib fractures when he was beaten up.

Another neighbor claimed Pharisien broke into her home at about 1 a.m., killed her fish and destroyed her possessions, according to the report.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
In December 2020, Park’s 21-year-old daughter Azalia Park was on her way to see the holiday...
From heartbreak to action: A grieving mom’s mission to save lives on Hawaii’s roadways
In the recent HNN Super Debate, the leading three Democratic candidates for governor faced off...
In rare move, Kahele and Cayetano hold news conference to question Green’s finances
Theodore Kim in court in 2019.
Man convicted of trying to kill ex-girlfriend at Kalihi bus stop sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Entertainment: New Kids on the Block coming to Hawaii; Waimea Valley concert series
Entertainment: New Kids On the Block coming to Hawaii; Waimea Valley concert series
Monarch butterflies could go extinct. How this could impact Hawaii's ecosystem
Monarch butterflies could go extinct. How this could impact Hawaii's ecosystem
The shipping company says a lift was damaged when its barge was moved by the rising water at...
Young Brothers blames ocean surge for fuel, hydraulic fluid spill at Lanai harbor
The end of an energy era on Hawaii as the final planned shipment of coal arrived Wednesday on...
The end of an energy era: Hawaii receives final coal shipment