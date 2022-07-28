Rainbow Warriors kicker Matthew Shipley joins Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award watch list

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2022 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award announced its watch list for the upcoming season with ‘Bows kicker Matthew Shipley making the cut.

Shipley finished last season as the team leader in points scored ― completing 18-of-21 field goals and 42-of-42 extra points.

The Texas native comes into his junior season as one of 30 players selected to the prestigious watch list.

“It’s an expectation, it’s a standard that I have to follow,” Shipley told reporters.

“We talk in the meeting rooms about technique and fundamentals everyday you gotta be working hard, trust your process, trust your technique and it will all fall together.”

Coming November 3, the panel will select its 20 semifinalists.

The winner of the 31st Annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker award will be declared at the Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 8 on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.