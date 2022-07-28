Rainbow Warriors football begins the countdown to kickoff, opening fall training camp

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Football season is right around the corner as the University of Hawaii football team opened fall training camp.

“It was exciting.” UH head coach Timmy Chang told reporters following the first practice. “I think they were excited yesterday, I know I was excited.”

The ‘Braddahhood’ was back at the Cooke practice field for day one of training camp — exactly one month from their season opener against Vanderbilt.

In the mean time, coach Chang and staff will evaluate the roster to see who will be taking the field on August 27th.

To aid in the evaluation process, the ‘Bows will be using a two group practice format, splitting the team in half, hitting the field in two consecutive hour and a half sessions.

A structure Chang learned in Nevada that came out of the pandemic when you had to limit group sizes.

“It allows to groom the younger guys and the new guys.” Chang said. “So having so many new guys like we do, it was a no-brainer.”

“More individualized attention, you know, for the guys.” Defensive back Hugh Nelson II said. “I think it’s going to build depth from top to bottom of the depth chart.”

Coach Chang says that all starting spots are up for grabs, so its a full on job interview for the players and they’re up for the challenge.

“That’s all I can ask for from those guys and so you know just coming out here being able to compete.” Chang said.

One of the main spots in question is at quarterback with the departure of Chevan Cordeiro to San Jose State.

Returning QB Brayden Schager is in the mix with a wealth of other gunslingers like Pittsburgh transfer Joey Yellen and Washington State transfer Cammon Cooper.

“Knowing that I can push myself to be the best that I can be and especially with these new coaches.” Schager said. “I think that’s been a good change.”

“If you asked any quarterback here they should say that, if you’re not (confident), you know, what are you doing?” Yellen said. “So I think you got to be confident, you got to feel like you’re the right guy for the job, I think everyone should feel that way.”

Another new aspect to this camp are the fans as coach has opened every practice up to the public to watch the boys go to work.

“I know these guys get energized by them just being out here and supporting them.” Chang said. “So they’re all welcome to come.”

Weekday practices start at 6:45 a.m. on the Cooke practice field while Saturday practices get going at 5:45 p.m. at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

