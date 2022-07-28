Police officers statewide set to get 5% raises per year through 2024

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police officers across the state are set to get 5% raises each year for the next three years.

That’s according to Honolulu Civil Beat.

The pay raises come after the union agreed on a new contract with state and county governments.

Civil Beat found that before the raises, the base salary for an officer with two to three years of experience was about $5,680 a month; $5,920 a month for officers with four to six years; and $6,150 for those who worked seven to nine years.

The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers represents more than 2,700 officers across the state — including about 1,900 on Oahu.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.