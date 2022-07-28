PODCAST: Hawaii producer, songwriter forges new path by entering hip-hop sphere

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Chaz Umamoto has gone from performer and entertainer to producer and songwriter.

Umamoto, a former member of the folk group Streetlight Cadence, recently teamed up with Joshua Stephens, a former member of the Indie group The Fresh Preps. Together, these two are forging their own path by entering the hip-hop sphere, and collaborating with some of Hawaii’s biggest names in music.

Their new group is called TheBrewz — a name that came from their love for coffee.

Umamoto said that he and Stephens enjoy premium, artful coffee they enjoy drinking, which is symbolic of the unique music they want to make.

“I thought, wouldn’t it be super cool to embody that culture into music making?” Umamoto said.

That culture has been trusted with their new record company, Marmoset, and many other Hawaii musicians.

Their new music, which was mostly written and produced during the pandemic, includes collaborations with iconic island entertainers such as Crossing Rain, Keilana, IZIK and more.

Umamoto and Stephens have moved away from their classic sounds from Streetlight Cadence and The Fresh Preps and are now playing with styles in the hip-hop and pop genres.

“I think all artists always want to do different music, but maybe because of the record cycle or where they are in their career, they can’t do that,” Umamoto said.

The band plans to release their record next year.

In the latest episode of Hawaii News Now’s podcast Island Beat, Billy V chats with Umamoto about their inspiration for making new music and why their new album will be different from anything they have produced thus far.

