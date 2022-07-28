Tributes
Overnight maintenance work to impact service for some Hawaiian Telcom customers



By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:47 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Telcom announced Wednesday there will be overnight maintenance work in connection to the fiber cable cut.

A construction company severed a fiber optic cable on Tuesday which caused some residents to have little to no network service.

The telecommunications company said the maintenance work may impact phone and internet service for customers on Hawaii Island and Hana, Maui between 10 p.m. Wednesday into 5 a.m. Thursday.

Those who experience issues outside of the window are encouraged to submit an online support request.

