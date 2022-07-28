Tributes
Monarch butterfly inches toward extinction. What this could mean for Hawaii

With monarch butterflies now on the endangered species list, a leading expert explains how this could impact Hawaii's ecosystem.
By Casey Lund
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:56 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Monarch butterflies are a step closer to extinction due to climate change and habitat loss, according to scientists.

While it is one of many species found in Hawaii, the monarch is not native to the islands.

The only native species are the Kamehameha butterfly and the Blackburn’s Blue, also known as the Hawaiian Blue butterfly. Hawaii also supports 955 native species of moths.

“The monarch butterfly came here in the 1850s and they don’t play a huge roll in pollination, but they are pollinators and pollinators are extremely important. One third of our food resources come from pollinated plants,” said Daniel Babbit, who works for the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation and previously worked in the Butterfly Pavilion at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature added monarchs to the “red list” of threatened species — categorized as “endangered” and just two steps from becoming extinct.

That group estimates the population of monarch butterflies in North America has declined between 22% and 72% over the last decade, depending on which model is used.

Monarch butterflies are known for their amazing migratory patterns across North America.

While their impact on Hawaii’s ecosystem could be considered minimal, the loss or depopulation of any species could be an indicator of a much bigger problem.

To learn more about Hawaii’s butterflies, click here.

