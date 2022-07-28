Maui police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash in Pukalani

PUKALANI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash in Pukalani on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a sedan was heading northbound on Old Haleakala Highway when it crossed over into a mauka-bound lane without stopping at the intersection.

The car then crashed into a pickup truck that was heading in the mauka-bound direction.

The driver of the sedan then fled on foot, police said.

Meanwhile, paramedics treated the driver of the pickup truck, but he declined transport to the hospital.

Another vehicle, a SUV, also sustained damages from debris from the crash. That driver was uninjured.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 244-6400 or Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.

This story will be updated.

