LIVE: Mayor, restauranteurs to discuss new ordinance that allows outdoor dining

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is holding a news conference Thursday to discuss a new ordinance that allows eateries to use city property for outdoor dining.

Outdoor dining soared in popularity during the pandemic and eateries called on the city to keep it around.

The new ordinance establishes a two-year pilot program allowing outdoor dining on city property that sits adjacent to restaurants on the ground level.

