Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

LIVE: Mayor, restauranteurs to discuss new ordinance that allows outdoor dining

Former Mayor Kirk Caldwell introduce the temporary sidewalk dining program in summer 2020.
Former Mayor Kirk Caldwell introduce the temporary sidewalk dining program in summer 2020.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:26 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is holding a news conference Thursday to discuss a new ordinance that allows eateries to use city property for outdoor dining.

WATCH LIVE:

Outdoor dining soared in popularity during the pandemic and eateries called on the city to keep it around.

The new ordinance establishes a two-year pilot program allowing outdoor dining on city property that sits adjacent to restaurants on the ground level.

To read the full details of the program, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
The victim was identified as 14-year-old Ketsina Peter of McKinley High School.
Teen girl who died after being pulled from waters off Ala Moana Beach identified
In December 2020, Park’s 21-year-old daughter Azalia Park was on her way to see the holiday...
From heartbreak to action: A grieving mom’s mission to save lives on Hawaii’s roadways
Theodore Kim in court in 2019.
Man convicted of trying to kill ex-girlfriend at Kalihi bus stop sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Officials said that under a new law, the authority will be tasked with managing Mauna Kea lands...
State extends application deadline for new Mauna Kea management authority
Midday Newscast: Southwest eliminates voucher expiration dates
Police officers across the state are set to get 5% raises each year for the next three years.
Police officers statewide set to get 5% raises per year for next 3 years
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'