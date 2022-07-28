Hawaii Marine accused of fatally stabbing wife on freeway is indicted on murder charges

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury has indicted the Hawaii Marine accused of fatally stabbing his estranged wife on the H-3 Freeway with second-degree murder.

Sgt. Bryant Tejada-Castillo, 29, remains behind bars on $1 million.

Court documents say 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi had stab wounds to her neck, chest, and left temple.

She also lacerations to her wrist, hands, and thigh.

Friends and relatives say Alotaibi had described the relationship with her husband as abusive, and said she was attempting to get a divorce. They also said she was pregnant at the time of her death.

Authorities say the weapon used in the attack last week was a Gerber pocket knife.

Police caught Castillo in the bushes nearby with self-inflicted wounds and he was taken to the hospital.

