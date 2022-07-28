UH defensive lineman Jonah Kahahawai-Welch joins watch list for Wuerffel Trophy award

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii defensive lineman Jonah Kahahawai-Welch joins the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy award.

The Kailua native is one of 115 players on the list.

The Wuerffel Trophy award is known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service.”

The Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama graduate appeared in 12 career games as a defensive lineman and on special teams.

Recently, Kahahawai-Welch volunteered at the ‘Bows first annual women’s football clinic and social while also helping with UH’s Youth Impact Program.

The Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who spread a positive impact through society.

Semifinalists will be named on Nov. 1 before the finalists are declared on Nov. 22.

On Dec. 8, the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy recipient will be named.

