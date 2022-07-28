Hawaii drivers start to see some relief at the pump

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Hawaii is now $5.48, down about 11 cents from last week, AAA Hawaii reports.

The relief at the pump comes after a long spate of rising prices.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is $5.37, which is 13 cents lower than last week.

Here’s a look at average prices elsewhere in the state:

Hilo: $5.52

Kahului: $5.70

Lihue: $5.78

“With oil prices continuing to stay lower due to economic concerns, we would expect this downward trend to continue,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager.

