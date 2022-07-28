Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii drivers start to see some relief at the pump

Southwest Airlines is putting billions behind a new effort to improve customer service.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:59 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Hawaii is now $5.48, down about 11 cents from last week, AAA Hawaii reports.

The relief at the pump comes after a long spate of rising prices.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is $5.37, which is 13 cents lower than last week.

Here’s a look at average prices elsewhere in the state:

  • Hilo: $5.52
  • Kahului: $5.70
  • Lihue: $5.78

“With oil prices continuing to stay lower due to economic concerns, we would expect this downward trend to continue,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaii general manager.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
The victim was identified as 14-year-old Ketsina Peter of McKinley High School.
Teen girl who died after being pulled from waters off Ala Moana Beach identified
In December 2020, Park’s 21-year-old daughter Azalia Park was on her way to see the holiday...
From heartbreak to action: A grieving mom’s mission to save lives on Hawaii’s roadways
Theodore Kim in court in 2019.
Man convicted of trying to kill ex-girlfriend at Kalihi bus stop sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Walter Primrose, aka Bobby Edward Fort, is accused of being a Russian spy.
Investigators say they found coded messages, military maps in Hawaii home of accused Russian spies
Police officers across the state are set to get 5% raises each year for the next three years.
Police officers statewide set to get 5% raises per year through 2024
Mike Pharisien mug
Suspect in Maui murder also accused of assaulting neighbors, killing their pets
Maui police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash in Pukalani on Tuesday afternoon.
Maui police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash