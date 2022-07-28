In handwritten note to court, Katherine Kealoha asks that her conviction be overturned

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Katherine Kealoha has sent a handwritten note to the court seeking to overturn her conviction in the Mailbox Trial.

The reason: She claims ineffective counsel.

In her filing, she argues that one of her attorneys pledged to reporters after her conviction that he would “appeal, appeal, appeal.”

However, that appeal was never filed.

Legal experts say appeals can only be filed after sentencing and not after a verdict.

And by the time Kealoha was sentenced, she had already entered into a plea agreement in which she admitted to elements of the mailbox conspiracy.

In that case, Kealoha, ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha and several police officers falsely accused a relative of felony theft ― stealing their mailbox ― because of a family feud.

Katherine Kealoha was sentenced to 13 years behind bars for the conspiracy.

She filed the note to the court from the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

