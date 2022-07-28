Halawa inmates among first in Hawaii to get state IDs in prison

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inmates at Halawa Correctional Facility are now the first in Hawaii to get state identification cards in prison.

The state Department of Public Safety launched the program recently to help inmates prepare for life after prison when they need an ID to apply for jobs, housing, financial assistance and medical coverage.

So far, Halawa is the only facility with the ID machine, but the state aims to equip more facilities once computer systems are upgraded.

The machine remotely connects to the city’s system to take a photo of the inmate and get that person’s signature. The facility staff will then pick up the IDs from the city and store them in the inmate’s file.

The department also recently began issuing free bus passes to eligible existing offenders.

