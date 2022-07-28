The old Makiki Library is finding a second life: As a gathering place for the community

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The former Makiki Library will soon have a new purpose.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation finalized an agreement Wednesday with the United Korean Association of Hawaii to revitalize the building into a community center.

Starting next Monday, the organization will develop, and later operate, the second and third floors of the facility at Makiki District Park.

The Makiki Community Library closed there in 2018.

Now, the building will host classes, like martial arts and dance, as well as host social clubs.

“Well, we’re celebrating for the first time in many many many years that the United Korean Association and the Koreans are also going to have a community center,” United Korean Association of Hawaii Board Member Renate Kawakami said.

“Everyone else has one, and they have been waiting and waiting all these years to have one. And today is a very miraculous, special day.”

United Korean Association of Hawaii board members said they’ve been pushing for the community center for almost seven years.

“This moment is only the beginning of a long journey to make the community center an eternal and everlasting resource for our generations and the generations to come,” United Korean Association of Hawaii President Bong Yong Park said.

The agreement with the city is valid for two years.

