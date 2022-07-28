Tributes
Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers moving in today

Your top local stories for Thursday, July 28, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:36 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will ease through Thursday as the ridge north of the state weakens.

Limited shower activity will favor windward areas through Thursday morning, with increasing moisture and instability enhancing showers late Thursday and Friday.

A return to breezy trade winds, and somewhat dry and stable weather, is due this weekend, with lighter trades during the middle of next week.

The forerunners from a new long-period south swell (190 degrees) are expected to arrive on Thursday.

The surf heights may approach the High Surf Advisory thresholds along south facing shores during the Friday peak.

Modest, choppy surf along east facing shores will begin to ease late tonight as the trades weaken.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

