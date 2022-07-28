Episode 123: Teens find a place of their own at Spill The Tea Cafe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Have you heard of Spill the Tea Cafe?

It’s a mental health clinic for teens on Queen Street where they’re welcome to hang out, drink boba, play games, study and join group therapy.

Mother and teen founders Haylin Dennison and 14-year-old Punahou student Mattie Strombach join us on ‘Muthaship’ to discuss the importance of a welcoming and safe place for teens worried about their mental health.

In the two years Spill the Tea Cafe has been open, the non-profit has helped dozens of teens and young adults cope with the stigmas surrounding identity, grief and loss, anxiety, stress, depression and more.

