The end of an energy era: Hawaii receives final coal shipment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii received its final planned shipment of coal on Wednesday.

The fuel source, which the state has been using for decades, is bound for AES’s coal power plant at Campbell Industrial Park — the last facility of its kind in the state.

The plant has supplied a significant chunk of Oahu’s power since it opened in the 90s, but it will officially close on Sept. 1. The closure comes as the state continues transitioning to greener energy.

AES officials said they are working with the state on renewable energy projects statewide.

Hawaii has set a goal to achieve 100% clean energy by 2045.

