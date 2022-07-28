Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

The end of an energy era: Hawaii receives final coal shipment

Your top local stories for Thursday, July 28, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:08 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii received its final planned shipment of coal on Wednesday.

The fuel source, which the state has been using for decades, is bound for AES’s coal power plant at Campbell Industrial Park — the last facility of its kind in the state.

The plant has supplied a significant chunk of Oahu’s power since it opened in the 90s, but it will officially close on Sept. 1. The closure comes as the state continues transitioning to greener energy.

AES officials said they are working with the state on renewable energy projects statewide.

Hawaii has set a goal to achieve 100% clean energy by 2045.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
In December 2020, Park’s 21-year-old daughter Azalia Park was on her way to see the holiday...
From heartbreak to action: A grieving mom’s mission to save lives on Hawaii’s roadways
In the recent HNN Super Debate, the leading three Democratic candidates for governor faced off...
In rare move, Kahele and Cayetano hold news conference to question Green’s finances
Theodore Kim in court in 2019.
Man convicted of trying to kill ex-girlfriend at Kalihi bus stop sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (July 28, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (July 28, 2022)
Thursday's Forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers moving in today
Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers moving in today
Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers moving in today
Online scammers are turning to using different languages -- including attempts at Hawaiian.
Internet scammer attempts to bait Instagram user by using Olelo Hawaii