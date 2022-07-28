Dog rescued from Kaneohe Bay via helicopter after falling off paddleboard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a dog from Kaneohe Bay using a helicopter on Wednesday afternoon.

According to HFD, firefighters responded to a call for a distressed paddleboarder around 5:45 p.m.

When they found him, he told rescuers he was actually searching for his Chow Chow breed dog.

The dog had fallen off the board between Coconut Island and Kaneohe Yacht Club.

Crews spotted the dog paddling in the water from the helicopter.

They lowered a rescue firefighter to the animal and brought it to shore.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.