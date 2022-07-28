Tributes
Dog rescued from Kaneohe Bay via helicopter after falling off paddleboard

Southwest Airlines is putting billions behind a new effort to improve customer service.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a dog from Kaneohe Bay using a helicopter on Wednesday afternoon.

According to HFD, firefighters responded to a call for a distressed paddleboarder around 5:45 p.m.

When they found him, he told rescuers he was actually searching for his Chow Chow breed dog.

The dog had fallen off the board between Coconut Island and Kaneohe Yacht Club.

Crews spotted the dog paddling in the water from the helicopter.

They lowered a rescue firefighter to the animal and brought it to shore.

No injuries were reported.

