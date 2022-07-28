As cracks along rail line grow, HART seeks to determine next steps

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Project leaders are gathering to discuss possible solutions for fixing the growing cracks along the Honolulu rail line.

A committee in charge of discussing construction updates held a meeting to explain how they are planning to review the faulty hammerhead cap designs that contain the cracks.

Hairline cracks were first found four years ago and have noticeably grown in the past few months.

HART reported that the cracks are due to shrinkage, and range between 0.012 and 0.06 inches.

Cracks larger than 0.012 inches can be sealed with epoxy, said the committee.

HART says that some of the widest cracks were found in the hammerhead cap design. (HART)

They said they are going to perform a review of the hammerhead design’s calculations, as well as find out if construction loads exceed weight limits.

The Department of Transportation Services said they hired the engineering firm CONSOR to do the initial inspections of the guideway structures. CONSOR performed the inspection using drones at the time, which will now be followed up with a hands-on review done by HART.

Engineers with the firm HNTB will then determine what needs to be done moving forward based on the review.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.