Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Coors introduces ‘Thirst Trap’ to ward off mosquitoes during the summer months

The Coors Light Thirst Trap is an attachment that can only fit on a can of Coors Light.
The Coors Light Thirst Trap is an attachment that can only fit on a can of Coors Light.(Coors Brewing Company)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:58 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – For anyone who likes to enjoy a cold beer in the summer heat, avoiding mosquitoes can oftentimes be a problem.

Coors has come up with a solution that may keep the little bloodsuckers at bay while you’re cracking open a cold one, especially since a study found that drinking even 12 ounces of beer can make it more likely for you to get bitten.

The brewing company has announced a Coors Light “Thirst Trap” to keep the insects distracted. The trap is designed to give them some of their own beer, so they don’t get all up in yours.

But how does the contraption work?

Coors has provided a video to show you how. The first part is the easiest: you drink most of your Coors Light from the can. Once there is just a little of the brew left, you can snap the trap on the top of the can and move to the next one. The thirsty mosquitoes will enter the can through a small opening in the trap. Once inside, they’ll be stuck in the can, enjoying the last few sips of the beer and leaving you to enjoy yours without any more interference.

The Coors Light “Thirst Trap” can be bought for $5 on the Coors online store. The company said it plans to release a limited number of traps each day at 10 a.m. CST from July 27 through Aug. 5 and only Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
The victim was identified as 14-year-old Ketsina Peter of McKinley High School.
Teen girl who died after being pulled from waters off Ala Moana Beach identified
The Hawaii Marine accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death on the H-3 Freeway last week...
Hawaii Marine accused of fatally stabbing wife on freeway is indicted on murder charges
Theodore Kim in court in 2019.
Man convicted of trying to kill ex-girlfriend at Kalihi bus stop sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

The Job Interview: Kai Kahele
The Job Interview: Kai Kahele
FILE - A picture of Los Angeles Police Officer Houston Tipping is set on the deck where his...
Los Angeles police officer’s training death ruled accidental
Walter Primrose, aka Bobby Edward Fort, is accused of being a Russian spy.
Grand jury indicts Hawaii couple accused of stealing dead children’s identities, serving as Russian spies
Pure Heart performs for the second annual "Teach Our Future" benefit concert.
Hawaii music icons come together in benefit concert raising $40K for educators
Midday Newscast: Southwest says its flight credits won’t expire