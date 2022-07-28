Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘Bows standout Brooke Van Sickle named Big West Conference’s nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year award

(@HawaiiWVB)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference announced its two nominees for the 2021-22 NCAA Woman of the Year award with UH’s indoor and beach volleyball standout on the list.

Brooke Van Sickle moves forward as one of 151 conference-level nominees from all three NCAA divisions — spanning over 17 different sports.

The conference nominees hail 53 student-athletes from Division I, 39 from D-II, and 59 from D-III.

The annual award is given to the student athlete that has distinguished themselves in their community, on and off the playing surface.

This year’s nominees hold an average GPA of 3.8.

In October, a selection committee for the award will choose the top 10 honorees from each division before the 30 candidates are narrowed down to nine.

The winner of the 2021-22 NCAA Woman of the Year award will be announced at the NCAA Convention in January.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
A woman died after being pulled from waters near Ala Moana Beach Park, Magic Island.
HPD: 14-year-old girl dies after being pulled from waters off Ala Moana Beach
Jason Walker
Police: 7-Eleven worker used nearly 4-foot-long sword in Waikiki attack
The Secret Service alleges a Waipahu man used counterfeit checks to go on a spending spree,...
Secret Service: Suspect used fake $760,000 cashier’s check in attempt to post man’s bail
An encounter with a nursing Hawaiian monk seal left a woman injured in Waikiki Sunday morning.
DLNR: Visitor injured by monk seal didn’t provoke attack, won’t face state fines

Latest News

Football season is right around the corner as the University of Hawaii football team opened...
Rainbow Warriors football begins the countdown to kickoff, opening fall training camp
Rainbow Warriors football begins the countdown to kickoff, opening fall training camp
Rainbow Warriors kicker Matthew Shipley joins Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award watch list
UH football kicks off Fall training camp as players gear up for new season
UH football kicks off Fall training camp as players gear up for new season