‘Bows standout Brooke Van Sickle named Big West Conference’s nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year award

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference announced its two nominees for the 2021-22 NCAA Woman of the Year award with UH’s indoor and beach volleyball standout on the list.

Brooke Van Sickle moves forward as one of 151 conference-level nominees from all three NCAA divisions — spanning over 17 different sports.

The conference nominees hail 53 student-athletes from Division I, 39 from D-II, and 59 from D-III.

The annual award is given to the student athlete that has distinguished themselves in their community, on and off the playing surface.

This year’s nominees hold an average GPA of 3.8.

In October, a selection committee for the award will choose the top 10 honorees from each division before the 30 candidates are narrowed down to nine.

The winner of the 2021-22 NCAA Woman of the Year award will be announced at the NCAA Convention in January.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.