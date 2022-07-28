Tributes
As interest rates tick up, Hawaii financial experts say now’s the time to pay down debt

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by 0.75% in an attempt to rein in surging inflation and avoid a recession.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by 0.75% in an attempt to rein in surging inflation and avoid a recession.(KOTA KEVN)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:43 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by 0.75% as part of an aggressive attempt to rein in surging inflation and avoid a recession.

This is the fourth rate hike this year and will mean higher interest rates on mortgages, car loans and credit cards.

Local financial experts say as the cost to borrow money has been so low, many consumers have racked up debt and spent beyond their means.

They’re advising clients to be more disciplined with their spending.

But Tricia Saiki, of Palolo, says that’s easier said than done in the state with the nation’s highest cost of living.

“Just the basics are much more expensive, 30% to 40% higher than they were like last summer,” she said.

“It’s just the cost of living in Hawaii has just gotten so outrageous that people are really struggling.”

What’s concerning for financial advisors is spending remains strong.

“We’re watching things as interest rates rise ... to make sure that the economic tilt doesn’t lead us into into recession or worse,” said Kaleialoha Cadinha-Pua’a, president and CEO of financial advisory firm Cadinha & Co.

Cadinha-Pua’a advises clients to be more disciplined with their spending and pay off as much debt as they can.

With credit card APRs averaging about 17%, it’s more expensive to be in debt. “The faster you can pay down your credit card debt, the better off you’ll be in a rising interest rate environment,” she said.

If you have savings, now’s the time to use it to cut down debt, experts sayd.

But keep about three months’ worth of expenses as a safety net if possible.

Cadinha suggests keeping a journal of your expenses. You can also roll high interest rate debt into a lower rate credit card or negotiate a lower rate with your creditor.

And get back to work while jobs are available, they may not be there tomorrow.

For many families already struggling, nonprofits like the Hawaii Foodbank are offering some relief.

“Even though you know, we don’t see those long lines on the freeway like we did at the beginning of the pandemic, we are still serving 50% more people than we did prior to the pandemic and we expect those numbers to be elevated for some time,” said Amy Marvin, president and CEO of the Hawaii Foodbank.

The nonprofit is holding its annual fundraising food drive on Aug. 27 and welcomes volunteers, food and cash donations. Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

