Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

AWESOME: Baby sea turtles redirected to ocean in Florida after losing their way

Law enforcement in Florida teamed up with animal rescue groups to relocate baby sea turtles to the ocean this weekend. (Source: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:44 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (Gray News) – Baby sea turtles in Florida were redirected to the ocean after they lost their way and ended up in a parking lot this weekend.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said a sergeant teamed up with the Bradenton Beach Police Department and the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch & Shorebird Monitoring team to help the baby turtles.

The sheriff’s office said an area resident discovered the baby sea turtles roaming in her apartment complex’s parking lot. It appeared the turtles hatched on the beach but then traveled in the wrong direction, away from the ocean.

Officials said the turtles made it across the street and into the apartment complex’s parking lot.

Law enforcement and turtle rescue teams searched the area, collected all the turtles in a bucket, and then released them on the beach. The turtles were watched over until they all safely made it into the ocean.

The sheriff’s office posted video of the babies making their way into the water and starting their new lives.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
The victim was identified as 14-year-old Ketsina Peter of McKinley High School.
Teen girl who died after being pulled from waters off Ala Moana Beach identified
In December 2020, Park’s 21-year-old daughter Azalia Park was on her way to see the holiday...
From heartbreak to action: A grieving mom’s mission to save lives on Hawaii’s roadways
Theodore Kim in court in 2019.
Man convicted of trying to kill ex-girlfriend at Kalihi bus stop sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Walter Primrose, aka Bobby Edward Fort
Prosecutors: Investigators found coded messages in Hawaii home of accused Russian spies
HFD rescued a dog from Kaneohe Bay using a helicopter.
Dog rescued from Kaneohe Bay via helicopter after falling off paddleboard
Gwynn Darle Morrison poses in what the State Department calls a KGB uniform.
Attorney for alleged Russian spy claims she posed in KGB uniform for fun
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (July 28, 2022)
Ukrainian refugee gives birth in Colorado, and the doctors cover all related medical expenses.
Hospital delivers baby of Ukrainian refugee for free