Investigators found coded messages in Hawaii home of accused Russian spies, prosecutors say

Walter Primrose, aka Bobby Edward Fort
Walter Primrose, aka Bobby Edward Fort(U.S. State Department)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:21 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge on Thursday agreed that an accused Russian spy arrested from his Hawaii home last week in a raid should be held without bond, even though he doesn’t have a criminal record.

Walter Glenn Primrose was taken into custody Friday along with his wife, Gwynn Morrison.

In federal court Thursday, prosecutors said investigators found coded messages and maps of military facilities in their Kapolei home. Recordings of the couple were also consistent with espionage, prosecutors said.

An attorney for Morrison said the woman insists she’s not a Russian spy and was born in the United States.

“She wants the world to know that she is not a spy,” attorney Megan Kau said.

Morrison’s detention hearing is set for Tuesday.

The bombshell case broke Tuesday after federal court records were unsealed.

The government’s evidence includes photos of the couple in KGB uniforms. Morrison has claimed through her attorney that the uniform belonged to a friend and that they tried it on for fun.

Government records said the couple assumed the identities of dead babies from Texas in the 1980s, then used those identities to obtain Social Security cards, passports and driver’s licenses. Both are charged with identity theft, lying on their passport applications, and conspiracy to commit crimes against the United States.

The criminal complaint said Primrose fraudulently enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1994. After retiring from the Coast Guard in 2016, he was working as a U.S. Department of Defense contractor until his arrest Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

