23-year-old critically injured in early-morning H-2 crash

Scene of the crash Wednesday morning at the Waipio off-ramp of the H-2 Freeway.(HNN Viewer)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:46 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early-morning crash on the freeway leading to Central Oahu left a man in his early 20s critically injured.

Traffic investigators with the Honolulu Police Department said it happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A 23-year-old motorist was driving northbound near the Ka Uka Boulevard off-ramp in Waipio when he veered right onto the grassy shoulder. The vehicle he was in then went into a ditch and slammed into the guardrail.

The driver had to be extricated by rescuers with the Honolulu Fire Department.

EMS crews took him to a hospital in critical condition. Investigators said he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

It’s unclear if speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

