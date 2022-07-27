Tributes
WATCH: An inside look behind HNN’s ‘Job Interview’ with leading gubernatorial candidates

Four of the six leading candidates accepted our invitation to sit down for the special interviews. Here's more about the process of pulling it together.
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:52 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four of the six leading candidates accepted our invitation to sit down for ‘The Job Interview.’

It was a chance for them to outline their priorities and set the record straight on a number of issues.

HNN’s Acting News Director Daryl Huff joins Dillon Ancheta to provide insight on the process of putting it all together.

