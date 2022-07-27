UH basketball draws Pepperdine in opening round of 2022 Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - ESPN Events announced the opening games for the 2022 Diamond Head Classic on Monday with the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team drawing Pepperdine.

The annual Christmas clash is set for December 22nd, 23rd and 25th at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, marking the 13th edition of the tournament.

Joining the Rainbow Warriors in Honolulu this holiday season is George Washington, Iona, Seattle U, SMU, Utah State, Washington State and the before mentioned Pepperdine.

Iona is paired with the Mustangs while Seattle takes on the Aggies. Followed by the Cougars taking on the Colonials all on day one of the tourney — followed by the semifinal and final rounds in the next two days.

Tickets for the 2022 Diamond Head Classic is set to go on sale in October.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.