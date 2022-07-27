Tributes
Phone services restored after severed fiber cable causes outage on Hawaii Island, Maui

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:43 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Telcom has successfully repaired its fiber line, restoring cell and landline phone services, said Hawaii Island Police on Tuesday.

According to Hawaiian Telcom, technicians responded to the incident around 1 p.m. after a construction company accidentally severed a fiber optic cable in a remote area near Waikoloa Village.

They said the cable cut impacted some residents on the west side of Hawaii Island as well as Hana residents on Maui. Cell phones, landlines, internet and public radio stations were affected.

All services were restored around 4 p.m.

Hawaiian Telcom customers who continue to experience issues can submit an online support request by clicking here.

