Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man convicted of trying to kill ex-girlfriend at Kalihi bus stop sentenced to life in prison

New drone video shows the devastation following a powerful earthquake that struck northern Philippines.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:04 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge on Monday sentenced a man convicted of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend at a Kalihi bus stop to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that the judge originally sentenced 63-year-old Theodore Kim to life without the possibility of parole in May. But the verdict was downgraded to attempted manslaughter.

Officials said Kim confronted the woman at a bus stop on Nimitz Highway and shot at her three times with a shotgun back in 2019.

The judge said Kim was suffering from extreme emotional distress, triggered by several factors, including that his ex-girlfriend allegedly cheated on him, stole from him and took their dog.

The findings say Kim’s pent-up emotions caused him boil over to the point of repeatedly firing a shotgun at her.

The judge made his final ruling based on what had been presented to him.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
A woman died after being pulled from waters near Ala Moana Beach Park, Magic Island.
HPD: 14-year-old girl dies after being pulled from waters off Ala Moana Beach
Jason Walker
Police: 7-Eleven worker used nearly 4-foot-long sword in Waikiki attack
The Secret Service alleges a Waipahu man used counterfeit checks to go on a spending spree,...
Secret Service: Suspect used fake $760,000 cashier’s check in attempt to post man’s bail
An encounter with a nursing Hawaiian monk seal left a woman injured in Waikiki Sunday morning.
DLNR: Visitor injured by monk seal didn’t provoke attack, won’t face state fines

Latest News

Hundreds of Iraqi protesters breached Baghdad’s parliament Wednesday, chanting curses against...
Protesters enter Iraqi parliament, chant curses against Iran
Director Destin Daniel Cretton arrives at the premiere of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten...
‘The Avengers’ are headed back to the big screen. And this time, one of Hawaii’s own will direct
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (July 27, 2022)
Sean Mapa, Tyler Sanabria and Jose Rivera were charged with a class C felony after they were...
3 men accused in catalytic converter theft first to be charged under new state law