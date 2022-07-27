Man convicted of trying to kill ex-girlfriend at Kalihi bus stop sentenced to life in prison

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge on Monday sentenced a man convicted of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend at a Kalihi bus stop to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that the judge originally sentenced 63-year-old Theodore Kim to life without the possibility of parole in May. But the verdict was downgraded to attempted manslaughter.

Officials said Kim confronted the woman at a bus stop on Nimitz Highway and shot at her three times with a shotgun back in 2019.

The judge said Kim was suffering from extreme emotional distress, triggered by several factors, including that his ex-girlfriend allegedly cheated on him, stole from him and took their dog.

The findings say Kim’s pent-up emotions caused him boil over to the point of repeatedly firing a shotgun at her.

The judge made his final ruling based on what had been presented to him.

