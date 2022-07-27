Librarian: Homeless encampments at Oahu public libraries bring ‘compassion fatigue’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State library officials said Tuesday they’re working with the Sheriffs Department to keep homeless camps off their properties.

This past weekend, many of them were found blocking the front entrance of the State Library in downtown Honolulu.

State librarian Stacey Aldrich said homeless people not only use the free internet and enjoy the air conditioning, but some leave behind human waste and bathe in the bathrooms.

While Aldrich empathizes with their situation, she said it’s a health and safety concern.

Aldrich added that there are plans to install surveillance cameras around the state library and 10 other libraries that need more security.

“I think our biggest challenge sometimes is compassion fatigue,” Aldrich said. “Because we want to be compassionate for people, whatever they’re experiencing. And at the same time, we also have to make sure that we have a safe and clean place for our patrons and for our staff.”

