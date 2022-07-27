Tributes
Kauai’s deputy police chief resigns amid criticism

Kauai’s Deputy Police Chief Stan Olsen has resigned from the department, effective Tuesday.
By Krista Rados
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:32 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai’s Deputy Police Chief Stan Olsen has resigned from the department effective Tuesday, according to a report.

The Garden Island newspaper reported that Olsen resigned due to personal reasons.

Olsen was appointed as deputy chief in August 2021. Prior to that, the position had been vacant for almost two years.

Before coming to Kauai, Olsen worked for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and was a Nevada state senator.

In April 2022, Olsen was under investigation for bringing his department-issued gun to the airport. TSA workers stopped Olsen when they found the firearm in his carry-on bag, but he was not cited or arrested.

This story will updated.

