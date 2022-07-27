Tributes
Bicyclist critically injured after being struck by vehicle on Nimitz Highway

HPD said three east-bound lanes on Nimitz Highway have been closed for the investigation.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:32 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 66-year-old male bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Nimitz Highway, said officials.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just after 4:30 p.m.

According to EMS, the victim sustained multiple injuries to his head and body.

HPD said three east-bound lanes on Nimitz Highway have been closed for investigation.

The public is asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

