Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

A hub for young entrepreneurs to live, work and innovate is going up in Manoa

A new student housing project near the UH-Manoa campus will bring young entrepreneurs together under one roof.
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:08 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new student housing project near the UH-Manoa campus will bring young entrepreneurs together under one roof.

The old Atherton YMCA next to UH Manoa is getting closer to becoming the University of Hawaii’s RISE facility.

And it just got a big financial boost.

Ben Godsey, CEO of ProService Hawaii, and his wife contributed a $250,000 to the project.

“Hey, the building is great. But what’s going to be amazing are the people and the programs in it,” said Proservice Hawaii CEO Ben Godsey.

That’s where the Godseys are targeting their donation.

The Residences for Student Entrepreneurs will be a live-learn-work site for budding small business owners studying at UH.

“It really is the best practice. It’s the gold standard globally, for bringing people together who have this entrepreneurial mindset,” Godsey said. “They get to live together. They get to ideate in the dorm rooms. They get to go downstairs and work on projects together.”

Rose Wong graduated from the Shidler College of Business.

She owns Kolohe, a handmade jewelry boutique business with two stores in Waikiki.

“UH did so much for me and my business. I think the main part is it provided opportunities for someone like me that I otherwise would not have had,” Wong said.

Wong sees greater opportunities for young people when RISE opens its doors with dorm rooms, classrooms and a state-of-the-art maker’s space where students can work on their products.

“You’re going to be able to do it there and mock it up and change it as you need to under the guidance of all the professionals, mentors and speakers that are going to come with the RISE project,” she said.

The Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship will oversee RISE. Godsey chairs the PACE board of directors.

He’s anxious to see what comes out of the new facility.

“I truly believe it’s going to be a long-term asset for the whole state,” he said.

UH broke ground on the RISE project in January. Completion is scheduled for next year.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of H-3 murder victim says authorities won’t allow her to see daughter
Mother of woman fatally stabbed on H-3 Freeway arrives in Hawaii amid search for answers
An encounter with a nursing Hawaiian monk seal left a woman injured in Waikiki Sunday morning.
DLNR: Visitor injured by monk seal didn’t provoke attack, won’t face state fines
The Secret Service alleges a Waipahu man used counterfeit checks to go on a spending spree,...
Secret Service: Suspect used fake $760,000 cashier’s check in attempt to post man’s bail
A woman died after being pulled from waters near Ala Moana Beach Park, Magic Island.
HPD: 14-year-old girl dies after being pulled from waters off Ala Moana Beach
Bystanders rushed to help the woman out of the water after the encounter.
WATCH: Swimmer injured after encounter with nursing monk seal mother in Waikiki

Latest News

Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies
The conflict between a swimmer and mother monk seal over the weekend is forcing a discussion...
Monk seal’s attack prompts calls for action to prevent more serious encounters
Ala Moana Beach Park
Ocean Safety: Teen’s apparent drowning underscores risks of changing ocean conditions
Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work...
DOH officially rejects Navy’s plan to defuel Red Hill, saying it lacks needed detail