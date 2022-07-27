Ocean Safety: Teen’s apparent drowning underscores risks of changing ocean conditions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ocean Safety officials say the tragic apparent drowning of a teenage girl off Ala Moana Beach Park underscores the importance of being prepared for all ocean conditions before you go out.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a 911 call of a 9-year-old and a 14-year-old having trouble in the water just before 7 p.m. Monday Lifeguard towers close at 5:30 p.m. and mobile responders leave at 6:30 p.m.

Officials said two good Samaritans and the victim’s sister found the 14-year-old floating unresponsive about 100 yards away from one of the lifeguard towers.

They brought her to shore and performed CPR until first responders arrived.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and later died.

Officials said the 9-year-old remains hospitalized; there were no details on their relationship.

Honolulu Ocean Safety officials say many swimmers are caught off guard by changes in the water off Ala Moana.

“We have a very deep swim channel here. And there is a drop-off,” said Honolulu Ocean Safety acting Lt. Paul Franco. “The drop-offs can be anywhere from several meters offshore to literally a foot or two offshore depending on the area that you’re at.”

He says people often try to swim out to the reef but have trouble coming back to shore.

“It’s generally very calm,” he said. “It can be deceiving.”

“We try to tell parents to give their children, teenagers, toddlers, whatever age you’re at, to give them some boundaries,” he added.

Ocean Safety officials say they recently added more than 70 lifeguards and hope to hire more.

“More eyeballs on the beach and then having more positions available to to extend our coverage of the hours that we can keep an eye on the beach is always a good thing,” Franco said.

Lifeguard tryouts are being held on Aug. 5 and 6.

To learn more about the tryouts, click here.

