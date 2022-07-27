Tributes
Man in critical condition after being trapped following car crash in Waipio

Your top local stories for Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:30 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a man is in critical condition after crashing into a guard rail in Waipio early Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded to a 911 call just past 3:30 a.m. on the H-2 Freeway near the Ka Uka Boulevard off-ramp.

Police said the 23-year-old was driving on the freeway when he veered right onto the grassy shoulder, into a ditch, and collided into the guardrail of the off-ramp.

Following the crash, officials said the man had become trapped and had to be extricated. HFD crews stabilized the vehicle and used hydraulic rescue tools to free the driver.

Once freed, patient care was immediately transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services who transported the man to a hospital in critical condition.

Officials said the 23-year-old was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Honolulu police had closed the exit but it has since reopened.

At this time, it is unknown if speed, drugs or alcohol is a contributing factor in this collision.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

