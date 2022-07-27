Hawaii Island police charge man accused of soliciting teens for sex

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Mountain View man accused of soliciting teens at a beach park in Hilo has been charged, said Hawaii Island police on Tuesday.

Officials said Robert Goodwin is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said the 75-year-old asked a group of teenagers to have sex with him at Carlsmith Beach Park also known as “Four Miles” on Saturday.

According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Goodwin offered money, alcohol, and even marijuana as compensation.

Goodwin made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday. He remains in custody with bail set at $54,000.

